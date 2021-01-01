Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Orange Glue Terp Stick 0.75g

About this product

Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today

From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!