About this product

A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush.



Sour OG, also known as 818 Headband, is a cross of two legendary strains - OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that offers a balanced Sativa/Indica sensation, an active mind and calm body. ... The strain is green with crystals and orange hair.