About this product
One of our most popular form of concentrates, our shatter undergoes an intricate extraction process to allow for a dependably smooth, clean experience time after time. Sleek, slender and extremely versatile, Mad Terp Labs' easily fractured shatter is the perfect companion, no matter where your adventures may lead you.
About this strain
The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.
The Void effects
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!