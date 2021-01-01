About this product

Get moving again with the all-natural Made by Hemp Cooling CBD Salve. Whether you're seeking to recover from workouts or soothe soreness, our salve is packed with 500mg CBD to target those problem areas.



Nobody wants to be sore, but often times we tough through it because we don't want to put stuff in (or on) our bodies that could potentially be harmful or cause side effects. That's why natural remedies are more popular than ever. Thanks to thousands of studies, it's now clear that CBD should never be skipped in a topical.



Our CBD Muscle Salve is formulated to soothe soreness where you need it, featuring 500mg of CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a powerful compound from the hemp plant that has been studied for therapeutic properties such as inflammation, pain, and stress. Enjoy the smooth consistency of our CBD cream, which absorbs quickly so you're not left with an oily residue. While you're applying it, breathe in the calming peppermint aroma.



CO2 extracted

Full-spectrum hemp oil

500mg CBD

Soothe sore muscles

Easy push-up container

Organic and natural ingredients