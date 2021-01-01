About this product

Tasty Drops are a premium quality raw hemp oil tincture hand-crafted in Michigan. Tasty Drops are full spectrum and available in 300mg or the new extra strength 1000mg!



Another addition to the Tasty Drops formula is our proprietary blend of terpenes, derived from various plants such as hemp and clary sage. Terpenes are a large class of organic compounds responsible for the unique smells, colors, and benefits of different plants. Combined with hemp’s natural compounds, they offer a powerful synergy of phytonutrients you won’t find in any grocery store nutritional supplement.



Our team is passionate about hemp, something we hope is evident in every Tasty Drops batch. We’re dedicated to maintaining high safety and quality standards in our laboratory and customer support.