Magic Bus Experience
A Whimsical Playground for Tokers to Celebrate 4.20 Weekend
About Magic Bus Experience
Magic Bus Experience is L.A.'s only Toker's Playground, with all your favorite activities to do while baked in one, whimsical wonderland. When was the last time you crawled through a homemade pillow fort? Or drew on the walls, how about stuffing yourself full with unlimited tater tots? Challenge your friends to free-play video games in the High Score Arcade. Watch a live band perform Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin synched to animated movies. Black-light put put, Silent Disco, Zen Lounge, Karaoke, Magic, and more! LA's only fully immersive, interactive, 420 Holiday event!