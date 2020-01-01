 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Magic Buzz

Magic Buzz

Enjoy the Ride

About Magic Buzz

The Magic Buzz is committed to creating playful, high-quality cannabis beverages infused with functional ingredients to ensure absolute effectiveness.

Available in

United States, Colorado