About this strain
A collaboration between The Plug and Sour Genetics, El Chapo crosses Rezdog’s Sour Diesel IBL and Karma Genetic’s Headbanger. Offering a gassy aroma with fruity undertones, El Chapo produces a heavy high thanks to the Biker Kush in Headbanger.
El Chapo effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
