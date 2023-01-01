About this product
The Flame lighter, is another example of MagicStone’s approach to form and function. It provides an adjustable, refillable heat source with the flame angled perfectly for your Odyssey or Alchemy and has a complimentary design, handcrafted in brushed gold and black Italian leather. And like the MagicStone itself, it’s solid, compact and feels great in the hand. The MagicStone Flame has an easy to light piezo electronic ignition, and comes in a neat gift box with microsuede pouch and flame adjustment tool.
Refueling your refillable butane lighter is very easy and nothing to be intimated by. It only takes a few minutes (at most)!
*BUTANE FUEL NOT INCLUDED. Flame lighters ship empty, so please fill before lighting. We recommend using a high quality butane like Colibri. Cheap butane can reduce overall performance and shorten the life of your Flame.
About this brand
MagicStone Handcrafted Smokeless Instruments
Introducing The Odyssey and The Alchemy, the only direct-light, real time convection instruments delivering the pure essence of cannabis flower with the simplicity of a pipe. MagicStone is a patented dry-herb vaporizer with no batteries to charge, no waiting, no smoke, no chemicals. And each is also a stunning work of functional art.
Each MagicStone is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate Vermont artisans. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.
We designed these pieces to be both functionally awesome and a nice little creative gem as well…sort of a modern artifact. And because each is truly one-of-a-kind, with a lot of hand detailing at every stage, your MagicStone is unique to you. Odysseys can also be personalized with your name or initials engraved in stone and filled with matching gold as a nice finishing touch.
