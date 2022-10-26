Our mission is to produce impactful, high-tech, strain-specific cannabis products that deliver the best flavor and unrivaled vapor production. The MAGNITUDE All-In-One (AIO) vaporizer is designed for life on the go. This unique broad-spectrum blend of twice refined, solvent-free distillate is third-party analytically tested and contains botanically derived terpenes and flavonoids.



MAGNITUDE AOI vape pen and cannabis oil have been scientifically and artisanally crafted by one of the leading terpene formulators in the cannabis industry. Our supplier’s team partnered with Steep Hill and Hebrew University to uncover the most accurate nature-identical cannabis strain profiles possible.



Available in sativa or indica, this AOI vape pen comes with a USB-C rechargeable battery to ensure fast charging and no wasted oil. It’s manufactured with glass tanks, food-grade stainless steel components, and quartz coils – providing the best flavor delivery and unrivaled vapor production. Comes in 300gm THC and 1g THC tanks. Part of the Infusiasm family.