Cherry Kush

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Kush from Magnitude is an indica-dominant hybrid that packs the flavors and aromas of this famous strain into a convenient, terpene-rich vape cartridge. Also known as Cherry Pie, this cultivar was bred by crossing two of the most well-known strains in the cannabis industry: OG Kush and Purple Afghani. As the name suggests, Cherry Kush offers bold and juicy sweetness that ends with traces of skunky citrus for a palate-stimulating experience.

Terpene Profile: Beta-Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
