Ghost Memory OG

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

The Ghost Memory OG vape cartridge from Magnitude is an indica dominant hybrid. Packing the flavor, this vape cartridge tastes of rich diesel with sweet and citrusy aromas, sure to please the cannabis connoisseur in you. Ghost Memory OG features hemp-derived terpenes and can be the perfect addition to your evening lineup.

About this strain

Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

Magnitude
Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
