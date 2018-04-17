Mimosa

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Give your tastebuds a refreshing splash of citrus with the Mimosa botanically derived terpene cartridge from Magnitude. A combination of the famously fruity Purple Punch and Clementine strains, Mimosa embodies all of the complex, sweet-meets-sour flavors of sun-ripened tropical fruits. A session with this strain begins with an orange blast that rolls across your tongue, turning delicate with undertones of honeyed berries that linger through the exhale and finish with lightly sugary notes.

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand Magnitude
Magnitude
Shop products
Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
