Galactic Punch is a cross between Galactica OG and Purple Punch. This strain boasts a potent terpene profile thick with pine and earthy aromas. Galactic Punch effects hit the consumer with an intense buzz that rushes to the head before settling into the body.
The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.