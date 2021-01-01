About this product

Maiz Extracts Broad Spectrum CBD Tinctures contain MCT oil, hemp extract with CBD, and flavors. Zero THC.



When should you use CBD? In the morning to start your day. At night to end it. After a workout, after a long day at work, or really, any time you'd like!



Maiz Extracts CBD Tinctures are sold at 500 mg and 1000 mg CBD per bottle. New CBD users should start with the 500 mg dosage to determine how it affects them. If larger doses are required to feel the effects of CBD, try our 1000 mg CBD tinctures.



DISCLOSURE: Lab testing (March 2021) indicates 500 mg labeled tinctures contain 650 mg total cannabinoids, 1000 mg labeled tinctures contain 1160 mg total cannabinoids.



Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.