Try our Major Sunset Pink Lemonade 100 mg THC fruit drink in a 6.7 ounce bottle. Tangy and delicious. No cannabis smell or taste. Predictable, repeatable quick onset felt in 15 to 20 minutes. Fast acting, shelf stable, and no refrigeration required, The first sip will be as potent and flavorful as the last. 100 mg available in Oregon.

