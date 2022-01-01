100mg fruit flavored THC beverage in five flavors. Throw it all back at once or make it last by micro-dosing, MAJOR is designed to be an affordable high dose THC beverage that delivers a safe, consistent, and enjoyable cannabis experience with no cannabis taste or smell.



Predictable, repeatable quick onset of 15 to 20 minutes. With a near perfect dosage, the first sip is as good as the last (flavor and potency). Shelf stable, no refrigeration needed, but refrigerate after opening, up to 6 months with a child-resistant resealable cap.



Powered by SōRSE Technology, a water-dispersible micro technology.

