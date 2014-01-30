Loading…
Logo for the brand MakersMIP

MakersMIP

Flo

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

The love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.

-Information sourced by Leafly.

Flo effects

Reported by real people like you
463 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
