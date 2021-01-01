About this product

Kashmir is an integrative product, designed as a “Tobacco Shisha” substitute. It is a MakersMIP original all Cannabis hookah blend and THE FIRST OF ITS KIND. Kashmir invites you into a realm of peace and tranquility that can be enjoyed by multiple friends in a very casual setting. Kashmir comes in a variety of flavors and aromas that cater to all the masses from earthy undertones that’ll ground your mind, body and soul. All the way to extravagant tropical and fruity flavors that’ll send your taste buds on a trip to paradise.



Come enjoy this great product for yourself! You’ll absolutely love this product and all that it has to offer!