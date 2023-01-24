About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Ice Cream Breath x London Pound Mints
Gassy in the nose and tart on the palate, smoking this flower will make you more relaxed than a mother of 12 who finally found a moment of silence.
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287