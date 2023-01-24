About this product
Indica - Black Berrium x Chem91/Deathstar BX1
A mellow, sweet nose and taste, with a very clear-headed experience — great if you have work to do.
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287