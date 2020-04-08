About this product
20.17% THC
Blackberry Fire is an indica-dominant strain. This flavorful bud is a cross between Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady and explodes with all the flavor and potency of its parent strains. ... Blackberry Fire sets itself apart with large, colorful flowers.
Malibu
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.