THC - 27.99%
Cake Batter is a sativa leaning hybrid derrived from wedding cake also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectible treat is rich with tangy, sweet, earthy and peppery. This gives a nice uplifting feeling while at the same time relieving anxiety and stress.
Malibu
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.