THC: 30.30%
Esko offers a well-balanced high which complements the Indica body buzz with an uplifting mental euphoria which brings waves of mental stimulation. It’s a long lasting high which can be appreciated by fans of Indica and Sativa alike.
Malibu
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.