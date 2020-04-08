About this product
THC 24.35%
Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list.
Malibu
Malibu
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.