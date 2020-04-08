About this product
THC 26.12%
Persian Plum is very relaxing and potent. Heady as well as body-heavy, it's a balanced experience that thoroughly relaxed and improves mood. Strong relaxation, anti-anxiety, pain relief, and sleep aid at higher doses are the main benefits of this strain.
Malibu
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.