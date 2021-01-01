About this product
Mamalou’s RSO is based on The CO2 Company’s pillars of ethics which were founded when providing medicine to patients prior to recreational cannabis. Our RSO is a full plant holistic extraction method using organic ethanol as a solvent. A below freezing extraction method helps to keep fats in the oil.
Suggested use: Start with a rice grain sized drop of RSO and build up your tolerance to 1g a day to flood the body with cannabinoids. RSO tastes like medicine so we recommend dropping it on a cracker so it goes down a little smoother
About this brand
MamaLou's
MamaLou’s seeks to create and promote healthy, triple-tested, and pesticide-free products. We strive to grow our business with integrity, commitment, and a spirit of cooperation!