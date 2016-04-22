Mammoth Isolate 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Mammoth effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
42% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!