About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.
Rainmaker effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
