2:1 Frank's Gift Pull N Snap 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 4%CBD 11%
Frank's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!