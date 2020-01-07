About this strain
Bred by In House Genetics, Apricot Jelly crosses Irene Apricot and Jelly Breath Bx1. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a citrus scent with a tropical taste, resembling apricots.
Apricot Jelly effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
