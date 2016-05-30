About this strain
LA OG is a potent variety of medical cannabis with an earthy taste and a powerful head and body high.
LA OG effects
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
58% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
