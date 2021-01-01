Loading…
CBD Replenish Mint Peppermint 100mg 20-pack

by Mari's Mints

About this product

100mg CBD per tin
Twenty 5mg mints per tin

Gluten free
Vegan
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child resistant tins
About this brand

Mari's Mints
Mari’s Mints are confectioner-quality edibles you can tailor fit to your day, crafted to always be edible and delicious. Featuring CBD, Indica, Sativa, and 1:1 blends, you can trust Mari’s to help you focus, destress, relax, or sleep.

