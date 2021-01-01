About this product
$399/lb
Smallest quantity available = 1 pound (lb.).
Hand trimmed CBD Flower dipped in 90% D8 Distillate then re-hung to dry. Strongest nose of all our flowers; gas-like aroma. Green color throughout. Available in individual and bulk quantities.
Marijah’s Farm is a full-service greenhouse farm offering domestic and international distribution.
We provided exceptional quality and we’re dedicated to delivering feel-good moments to our wholesale partners and their customers. Our products include everything from oils to edibles, distillate, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and our bestseller; our high-grade, hand-trimmed flower. White-label options are also available.
About this brand
Marijah's Farm
Hey! We’re Marijah’s – a full-service luxury CBD Farm delivering more than just a “product” to your door. Marijah’s story originated in a special moment between two friends – where in that moment there was nothing but happiness, bliss, and a lot of laughter. With our premium line, we’re looking to provide you and your ones with those exact feel-good moments. It’s the lifestyle we want to share with our loved ones. So, take some time, roll one up, pass it along and always feel your best.
So check us out and order today via our Apple or Android App and try “#YourNewBud.” Delta 8 Also Available in Wholesale Quantity.
