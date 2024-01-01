Bulk THCa Flower

by Marijuana Clones Online
THC —CBD —

About this product

Looking for a consistent supply of bulk THCa flower for your business? Look no further! We consistently have hundreds of pounds of premium THCa flower available from our farms in Oregon and California at multiple price points to fit your budget. We have options ranging from:

Exotic Indoor
Commercial Indoor
High End Light Dep
Standard Light Dep
Bigs
Mids
Smalls
Micros

We're always updating our inventory and have some of the hottest strains in the market, including:

Apples & Bananas
Glitterbomb
Blueberry Cupcake
Platinum Cookies
Apple Fritter
Pink Runtz
Sherb Cake
Ice Cream Cake
Gush Mints
Cap Junky
Lemon Cherry Gelato
Cookies & Cream
Zoap
Lemon Cherry Pie
Bolo Runtz
True OG
Ripped Off Runtz
Pinnacle
Gelato - Mids
Medellin
Ice Cream Cake
Governmints
Lemon Cherry Gelato
Jokerz
Red Velvet
Gary Payton
Black LCG
Purple Candy
Guava
Jealousy

Our minimum order is just a single pound, but we can satisfy50-100+ pounds per order.

Reach out today to request an updated inventory list, pictures, videos and COA's of each batch.

Each bulk THCa flower shipment is shipped overnight as signature required to ensure you get your product fast and fresh.

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand Marijuana Clones Online
Marijuana Clones Online
Shop products
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.

Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
