Looking for a consistent supply of bulk THCa flower for your business? Look no further! We consistently have hundreds of pounds of premium THCa flower available from our farms in Oregon and California at multiple price points to fit your budget. We have options ranging from:



Exotic Indoor

Commercial Indoor

High End Light Dep

Standard Light Dep

Bigs

Mids

Smalls

Micros



We're always updating our inventory and have some of the hottest strains in the market, including:



Apples & Bananas

Glitterbomb

Blueberry Cupcake

Platinum Cookies

Apple Fritter

Pink Runtz

Sherb Cake

Ice Cream Cake

Gush Mints

Cap Junky

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Cookies & Cream

Zoap

Lemon Cherry Pie

Bolo Runtz

True OG

Ripped Off Runtz

Pinnacle

Gelato - Mids

Medellin

Ice Cream Cake

Governmints

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Jokerz

Red Velvet

Gary Payton

Black LCG

Purple Candy

Guava

Jealousy



Our minimum order is just a single pound, but we can satisfy50-100+ pounds per order.



Reach out today to request an updated inventory list, pictures, videos and COA's of each batch.



Each bulk THCa flower shipment is shipped overnight as signature required to ensure you get your product fast and fresh.

