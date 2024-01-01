Looking for a consistent supply of bulk THCa flower for your business? Look no further! We consistently have hundreds of pounds of premium THCa flower available from our farms in Oregon and California at multiple price points to fit your budget. We have options ranging from:
Exotic Indoor Commercial Indoor High End Light Dep Standard Light Dep Bigs Mids Smalls Micros
We're always updating our inventory and have some of the hottest strains in the market, including:
Apples & Bananas Glitterbomb Blueberry Cupcake Platinum Cookies Apple Fritter Pink Runtz Sherb Cake Ice Cream Cake Gush Mints Cap Junky Lemon Cherry Gelato Cookies & Cream Zoap Lemon Cherry Pie Bolo Runtz True OG Ripped Off Runtz Pinnacle Gelato - Mids Medellin Ice Cream Cake Governmints Lemon Cherry Gelato Jokerz Red Velvet Gary Payton Black LCG Purple Candy Guava Jealousy
Our minimum order is just a single pound, but we can satisfy50-100+ pounds per order.
Reach out today to request an updated inventory list, pictures, videos and COA's of each batch.
Each bulk THCa flower shipment is shipped overnight as signature required to ensure you get your product fast and fresh.
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!