About this product

Your next promotional campaign will be in the bag with help from these plastic shopping bags. Available in a wide array of sizes, these convenient products are made of heavy-duty 2.0mil plastic and feature die-cut handles. We also offer plastic bags with fold-over handles and bottom gussets for heavier items and larger capacities. Perfect for promotional events, trade shows, retail outlets and so much more, they can be customized with an imprint of your company logo and message for max. exposure. 9" W x 13" L