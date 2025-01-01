We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Marks Organix
Licensed & Certified Organic Maine Medical Caregivers
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Concentrates
Apparel
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
6 products
Cartridges
Jack Herer Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Snakes Cake Temple Ball 1g
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Grape Ape Live Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sour OG Cheese Sugar Crumble 1g
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pennywise Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil Cartridge 0.6g
by Marks Organix
THC 48%
CBD 48%
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD RSO Dart 1g
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
