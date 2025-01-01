We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Marks Organix
Licensed & Certified Organic Maine Medical Caregivers
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Concentrates
Apparel
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
9 products
Candy
Gummy Worms 500mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Gummy Bears 100mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
THC Chocolate Bar 1000mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
Cinnamon Pot-Tarts 100mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Capsules
THC Isolate Capsules 1000mg 25-pack
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Assorted Flavors Hard Candy 1000mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Lollipop 100mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Sour Kids Gummies 500mg
by Marks Organix
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
Full Spectrum Local Honey 1050mg
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
