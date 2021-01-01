About this product
HTFSE, High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract. A highly potent cannabis extract that is also high in aromatic terpenes, and high THC percentages. Much more tasteful than a reg oil or shatter. With some 99% Diamonds added to increase the potentcy through the roof.
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm