About this product
The Marley Natural Black Walnut Bubbler is the perfect addition to any lifestyle, providing an enriched smoking experience with its unique design and exceptional filtration capabilities. Crafted from walnut and glass, this collectible standing glass piece is a display-worthy object in and of itself.
The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered while its globe-shaped percolator ensures premium filtration. The removable parts also make it easy to clean and maintain, adding to the convenience of the bubbler. Measuring 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W, it fits comfortably on shelves, mantles or tabletops while also being large enough to provide more than enough filtration for your smoking needs.
Marley Natural seeks to foster awareness, authenticity, and genuine respect for nature through their products. Their line of premium smoking accessories is designed with sustainability in mind, ensuring that you can use them without worrying about damaging the environment or yourself with hazardous substances.
Moreover, the Marley Natural brand stands for more than just high quality pipes; it stands for peace, love and righteousness - ideals shared by Bob Marley himself. Every piece from this collection carries his story forward; combining innovative design features with sustainably harvested materials like black walnut wood and natural glass, they’re sure to bring a unique touch of class to any home décor or living space.
These timeless pieces not only promise great style but also superior performance; with efficient cooling technologies ensuring smoother draws all the time and improved percolation systems allowing maximum flavor extraction out of every puff - you’ll truly have an elevated smoking experience each time you use your bubbler!
About this brand
Marley Natural - Shop
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
