A hybrid water and dry pipe, our Bubbler's versatility offers the best of both worlds. This collectible standing glass piece is the perfect lifestyle amenity for an enriched smoking experience. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptional design makes this piece a display-worthy object in and of itself, while removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance.



The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W