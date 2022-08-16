This quality-crafted piece is ideal for daily smoking and compact enough to accompany you anywhere. Made from hand-blown glass, our Taster is offset by a black walnut wood base and finished with natural carnauba wax. Its seamlessly designed form creates a smooth smoking experience, while detachable parts allow for easy upkeep. Elegant, efficient, and highly portable, our Taster is an essential companion piece for your versatile lifestyle.



The Small Taster is 3" L x 0.5" W