The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe rests gently on its wide bowl as if levitating, with plenty of volume for smoke to swirl and cool as each draw is cleared. The extra wide flower bowl of the Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe allows smoke to swirl and cool within the glass before inhalation, while providing a sizeable bowl for group sessions.



The Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe is 1" H x 4.25" L x 2" W