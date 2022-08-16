Introducing the MARLEY NATURAL™ Black Walnut Riggler, a portable dual-use piece for dry herb and concentrates. Crafted from sustainably grown black walnut and handblown borosilicate glass, the compact rig allows for premium filtration, producing a smooth and impactful pull. The aesthetically pleasing, unintimidating and easy-to-clean removable parts make the Marley Natural Black Walnut Riggler a superior multifunctional piece.
