The Marley Natural deluxe water pipe perfectly combines utility and design, beautifully mixing sustainably sourced black walnut and hand-blown borosilicate glass. The flush-fit, 5-hole downstem and ice pinch make your smoking experience cool, smooth, and enjoyable. The removable wood smoke chamber connects to the water pipe's beaker base allowing for convenient maintenance of your piece. This is the ideal collectible to enhance your personal smoking ritual or for sharing with good friends.