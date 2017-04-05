About this product
Marley Natural Small Wood Grinder is the perfect choice for those looking for a high-quality grinder that fits easily into a pocket or bag. This four-piece grinder is made from sustainably sourced North American Black Walnut and features precision-crafted components.
The top section of the grinder is magnetically attached and contains 32 precisely positioned directional anodized aluminum cutting blades. Combined with the powerful magnetic closure, these blades grind your herbs to perfection so you can enjoy your favorite smoking sessions with maximum flavor and potency. The pollen collector has a removable screen and twist-off base to avoid any spills while grinding, making it easier than ever to collect your materials on the go.
This beautifully crafted piece of equipment was designed to fit seamlessly into your smoking ritual. Whether you’re at home or on the move, Marley Natural Small Wood Grinder provides convenience and portability so you can always enjoy fresh herbs in style wherever life takes you. Those looking for reliable smoking accessories that are both stylish and sustainably sourced need to look no further than Marley Natural Smoking Accessories – the perfect companion for any herb enthusiast.
The North American Black Walnut used to craft this grinder is sourced from responsibly managed forests in order to reduce the impact on our environment. Every component in the Marley Natural Small Wood Grinder is manufactured with quality craftsmanship and superior-grade materials, ensuring that it will stand up to years of use without degradation or loss of performance. The anodized aluminum cutting blades provide smooth grinding action that never fails to deliver results you can trust, saving time and effort when prepping herbs for any occasion.
Overall, Marley Natural Small Wood Grinder provides everything needed for an enjoyable smoking experience every time – portability, security, reliability, style – all rolled into one sleek package that fits perfectly into your lifestyle. Investing in a Marley Natural product ensures not only premium quality but also peace of mind knowing that every component was sourced sustainably and created with care by artisans who take pride in their workmanship.
About this brand
Marley Natural - Shop
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
