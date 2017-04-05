The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Steamroller is the perfect addition to any smoking connoisseur's toolkit. This stylish and sophisticated steamroller is the perfect way to enjoy a powerful and satisfying hit, using its unique thumb-press bowl for packing your desired amount of material. Handcrafted borosilicate glass provides durability and strength, while its dimensions of 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D make it comfortable to hold and easy to use.



This steamroller is an ideal choice for any enthusiast looking for a smooth experience with plenty of power behind their hits. Its handblown glass construction makes it both dense and durable, meaning that it will stand up to countless hits without sacrificing quality in the process. The thumb-press bowl also adds another layer of convenience, as you can precisely pack your preferred amount without any mess or hassle.



FEATURES

Handblown Borosilicate Glass

“Thumb-Press” Bowl

Durable & Nicely Weighted

Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D



The design of the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Steamroller was created with ease of use in mind; its comfortable size allows the user to easily grip it between their fingers and draw in powerfully without needing excessive effort or force behind each motion. Additionally, due to its borosilicate construction, this steamroller is able to withstand high temperatures so that you won’t have to worry about your device becoming damaged due to intense heat exposure during every session.



No matter how much material you want to enjoy, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Steamroller has you covered - each inhalation delivers smoothness regardless of whether you’re enjoying a small amount or large load of product at once. Plus, its eye-catching design means that this piece looks great in any setting - from your home collection all the way up through a public smoking event or gathering where everyone can admire it’s unique aesthetic appeal.



There’s no denying that this steamroller offers unparalleled value for money - no matter what type of smoker you are or how big your budget happens to be - making it an ideal choice if you’re looking for an affordable device that’s capable of delivering powerful hits time after time without ever wearing down or losing its edge over time. With all these features combined into one powerful package, it’s easy to see why the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Steamroller has become so highly sought after by smoking enthusiasts around the world!

read more