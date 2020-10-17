About this product
Marmas are a marmalade fruit bite unlike any other on the market. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these bites deliver with just the right amount of sweetness. One taste and you'll realize how these became the most popular edible in the Pacific Northwest.
Available in both sweet and sour flavors and CBD, THC, or 1:1 blend types, Marmas has something to satisfy cannaseuers of all types.
Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 10mg Marmas per box
About this brand
Marmas
Made for winding down or turning up, Marmas are a confectioner-quality edible. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these brightly hued treats would be proudly displayed by any French confiseur. Always vegan and gluten-free, always reliable, always delicious.
Sold in packs of 10
Individually wrapped in child resistant film
