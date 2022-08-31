Our award winning flasQ turned into a gummy! Time to relax with the perfect trifecta of blueberries and chamomile mated with Indica that you can chew on!



Product Highlights:



1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!

3) Gluten Free

4) Pectin Based

5) Vegan

6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib



10 MG of THC per gummy, 100 MG per container



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.