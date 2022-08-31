Wake and bake in a whole new morning light! The world’s first coffee mocha gummy blended perfectly with sativa to help you start or continue your day!



Product Highlights:



1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!

3) Gluten Free

4) Pectin Based

5) Vegan

6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib



10 MG of THC and 20 MG of caffeine per gummy, 100 MG per container



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.